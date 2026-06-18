Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $17.81 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $6,926,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,584 shares of the company's stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,077 shares of the company's stock worth $114,205,000 after purchasing an additional 124,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,746,255 shares of the company's stock worth $828,883,000 after purchasing an additional 243,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 101,816 shares of the company's stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Barclays decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price target on HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $108.00 price target on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

View Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $298,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,690. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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