Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $18.51 Million Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,998 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,974 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.19% of Klaviyo worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Klaviyo Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,764,710.66. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $3,105,048.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,105,048.69. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,259,486 shares of company stock worth $20,585,905 in the last 90 days. 37.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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