Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $22.58 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 309,785 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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