Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $45.73 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,203 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 282,818 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $4,776,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 900,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,831,454,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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