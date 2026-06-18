Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $48.88 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 7,317.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,973 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 575,113 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $48,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,005,523.66. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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