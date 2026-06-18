Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $54.28 Million Position in General Motors Company $GM

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,440 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 587,993 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of General Motors worth $54,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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