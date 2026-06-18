Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $74.55 Million Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,710 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 238,399 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 0.9% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.21% of Sysco worth $74,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,571 shares of the company's stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 412,423 shares of the company's stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,647 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sysco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,615 shares of the company's stock worth $144,552,000 after acquiring an additional 545,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,672,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sysco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Sysco

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.83%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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