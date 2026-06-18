Engle Capital Management L.P. Acquires 138,900 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 5.1% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 81,926 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,184 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 2,111,044 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,937,000 after buying an additional 779,258 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,953 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 111,646 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

See Also

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