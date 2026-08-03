Enovis Corporation $ENOV Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV - Free Report) by 130.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 342,556 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Enovis worth $13,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 416,582 shares of the company's stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 26.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Enovis by 27.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Enovis by 70.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,776,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,420,000 after buying an additional 732,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in Enovis by 30.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 12,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.The business had revenue of $589.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. Analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enovis from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Enovis from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore set a $32.00 price target on Enovis in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENOV

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, insider Oliver Engert purchased 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $25,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,780.80. This represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,084. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

About Enovis

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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