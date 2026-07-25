Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 137,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.58% of Enpro worth $189,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 1,651.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,497,000 after purchasing an additional 386,406 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Enpro by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $204,152,000 after buying an additional 270,909 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enpro by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,339 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 172,991 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 36,070.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enpro by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,948 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,149,000 after buying an additional 85,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company's stock.

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Enpro Stock Down 1.0%

Enpro stock opened at $333.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.00 and a 1-year high of $390.42. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 164.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $335.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.96.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enpro's payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPO. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPO

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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