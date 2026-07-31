Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Entergy were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Entergy

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported earnings of $1.03 per share , exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.94–$1.01. Revenue reached $3.52 billion , also above expectations. Entergy reports second quarter 2026 financial results

Entergy reported second-quarter adjusted and as-reported earnings of , exceeding consensus estimates of approximately $0.94–$1.01. Revenue reached , also above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased 5.7% , led by a 9.9% increase in industrial volume. The growth supports Entergy’s strategy of benefiting from rising power demand from industrial and other large-load customers. Entergy Reports Second Quarter Earnings and Affirms 2026 Guidance

Weather-adjusted retail electricity sales increased , led by a 9.9% increase in industrial volume. The growth supports Entergy’s strategy of benefiting from rising power demand from industrial and other large-load customers. Positive Sentiment: Management affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $4.25 to $4.45 , broadly consistent with the $4.40 analyst consensus, reducing the risk of a near-term guidance reset. Entergy also highlighted regulatory progress and grid investment initiatives.

Management affirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of , broadly consistent with the $4.40 analyst consensus, reducing the risk of a near-term guidance reset. Entergy also highlighted regulatory progress and grid investment initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Entergy Texas received an approximately $200 million Texas Energy Fund grant to support electric reliability, while grid-related funding and regulatory actions could help finance future system expansion.

Entergy Texas received an approximately to support electric reliability, while grid-related funding and regulatory actions could help finance future system expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Entergy completed a $2.175 billion common-stock offering with a forward component. The capital strengthens funding for growth and infrastructure, but increases the share count and may limit per-share upside.

Entergy completed a with a forward component. The capital strengthens funding for growth and infrastructure, but increases the share count and may limit per-share upside. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined from $1.05 a year earlier to $1.03, as higher operating costs and interest expense offset part of the sales improvement. Parent & Other also reported a $143 million loss, or $0.31 per share.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $118.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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