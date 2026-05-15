Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 170.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Entergy were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Stock Up 0.4%

ETR stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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