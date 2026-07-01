Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,180 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entergy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,426 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $357,415,000 after buying an additional 1,826,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $153,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho set a $122.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here