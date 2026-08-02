Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 614,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 87,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Entergy worth $69,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.40%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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