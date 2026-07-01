Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Free Report) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,832 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,539 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 106,398 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,398 shares of the bank's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, EVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $75,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,424,499.30. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.02 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Enterprise Financial Services's payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

Further Reading

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