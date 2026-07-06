Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,544 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $204,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Read Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

Further Reading

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