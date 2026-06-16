Entropy Technologies LP Buys 16,666 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) by 159.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,229 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,614 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,021,850. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,662. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of ARWR opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The business had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

See Also

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