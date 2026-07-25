Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,004 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $11,354,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.5%

ORLY opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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