Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,815 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $290,945,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $469,987,000 after buying an additional 956,770 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,902,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 338,723 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $194.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.84 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.35.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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