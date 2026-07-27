Entropy Technologies LP Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $10,973,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 903,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 330,031 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 225,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 121,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,469,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 496,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $144,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,129.12. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,429.75. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,319 shares of company stock worth $476,837 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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