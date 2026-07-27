Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 431.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $242.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.61 and a 52-week high of $244.71. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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