Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Key Stories Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: FactSet said Curi adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. FactSet (FDS) Expands Insurance Reach As Curi Adopts Its Portfolio Analytics Suite

FactSet said adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including FY2026 , FY2027 , and FY2028 , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including , , and , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both EPS and revenue , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient.

The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both and , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ estimate changes for individual quarters were mixed, with some near-term revisions slightly lower and others higher, so the impact is more incremental than transformative.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average of $233.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $424.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here