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Entropy Technologies LP Has $17.59 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 53,535.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,444,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Mastercard by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,324,743,000 after buying an additional 3,648,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,311,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $561.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Clear Str raised Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.65.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,625,225. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7%

MA stock opened at $539.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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