Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 757.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,381 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 185,855 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,288.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 8,481,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,308,000 after buying an additional 8,348,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253,473 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,811,941 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,026,134 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,054.82. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.0%

GPK stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.03.

Get Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

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