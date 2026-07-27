Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 449.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 661.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 39,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 131,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $126.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $89.99 and a 1 year high of $126.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

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