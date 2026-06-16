Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.47 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:GD opened at $359.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50 day moving average is $340.51 and its 200 day moving average is $346.78. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. General Dynamics's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of General Dynamics from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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