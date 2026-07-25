Entropy Technologies LP Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target for the company. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $1,728.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,835.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,568.67. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.23 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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