Entropy Technologies LP Invests $2.84 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,728 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.81 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $139.79 and a one year high of $271.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $184.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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