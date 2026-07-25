Entropy Technologies LP Invests $7.29 Million in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,288,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.2%

Brookfield stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. Brookfield Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotia raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD boosted their target price on Brookfield from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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