Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Macy's, Inc. $M

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy's during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy's by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Macy's by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy's by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Get Macy's alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy's news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,800. This trade represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE:M opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Macy's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $22.00 price objective on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy's has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Macy's

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macy's wasn't on the list.

While Macy's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here