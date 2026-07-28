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Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Dycom Industries logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Entropy Technologies LP acquired 4,379 Dycom Industries shares worth approximately $1.48 million in the first quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 98.33% of DY.
  • Dycom reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $4.42 versus the $2.73 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.96 billion, up 56.1% year over year.
  • Analysts remain bullish, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $554.92, despite the stock opening at $424.11 after a 1.3% decline.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dycom Industries.

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,379 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 4,626.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,127 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.3%

Dycom Industries stock opened at $424.11 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $452.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $485.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Dycom Industries

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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