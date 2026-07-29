Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,232 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research lowered Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Vicor Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.19 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. Vicor had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.40, for a total value of $211,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,347,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,250,736. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total transaction of $105,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,906. This trade represents a 62.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,606 shares of company stock worth $117,177,948. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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