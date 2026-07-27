Entropy Technologies LP Sells 5,441 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after acquiring an additional 433,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,990 shares of the construction company's stock worth $357,579,000 after purchasing an additional 188,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,824 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $80,485,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $660.93 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.02 and a twelve month high of $1,005.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $782.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRL. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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