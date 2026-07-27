Entropy Technologies LP Sells 5,633 Shares of Crane $CR

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Crane were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.00.

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Insider Activity at Crane

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.38 per share, with a total value of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

Crane Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CR opened at $226.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52 week low of $159.58 and a 52 week high of $226.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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