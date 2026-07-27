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Entropy Technologies LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Nutanix logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,192 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,355 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nutanix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company's stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.61. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $703.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.34 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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