Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,397 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,304,824,000 after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,680,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Article Title

Goldman Sachs was picked to help lead SpaceX’s expected IPO, a high-profile assignment that could generate significant fees and boost the firm’s investment banking pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Article Title

Goldman Sachs is advising Saudi Arabia-backed Humain on financing for data centers, highlighting additional growth in AI-related dealmaking. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Article Title

Goldman’s leadership said market turbulence has created a “huge opportunity,” suggesting stronger trading and advisory activity when volatility is elevated. Positive Sentiment: CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Article Title

CICC Research lifted its price target on Goldman Sachs and maintained an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Article Title

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon met with Mayor Mamdani, but the meeting appears more political/relationship-oriented than directly tied to near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Denis Coleman sold shares in a disclosed transaction; insider sales can weigh on sentiment, but this looks like a routine partial sale rather than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $927.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.50 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.04. The company has a market cap of $273.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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