Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after purchasing an additional 706,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,789,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,668 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $483.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here