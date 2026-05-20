Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $12.73 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,660 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Down 2.6%

BA opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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