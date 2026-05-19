Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $21.81 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,907,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,347,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Analog Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.27.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.00 and a 12-month high of $435.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $355.22 and its 200-day moving average is $311.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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