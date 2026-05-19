Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,693 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gambit Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aerodigm Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $228.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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