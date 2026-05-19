Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 10,386 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Article Title

Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Positive Sentiment: XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Article Title

XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Article Title

Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Negative Sentiment: A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Article Title

A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Article Title

Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund filings showed notable reductions in Tesla holdings by some managers, and one report warned that a potential SpaceX IPO could pull retail attention and capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

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Tesla Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of TSLA opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 376.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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