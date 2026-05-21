Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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