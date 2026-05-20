Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,888 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,797,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,565,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

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Intuit Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.48 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $410.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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