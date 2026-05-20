Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 10,536 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $322.26 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.45.

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Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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