Envision Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $860,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure win: CEO Elon Musk said Micron has provided Tesla with a “very significant allocation” of memory chips on reasonable terms and plans to expand capacity for the automaker. Reliable access to memory could support Tesla’s AI, robotaxi and data-center ambitions, although the financial payoff remains uncertain. Elon Musk Just Revealed a Quiet Win for Tesla’s AI Ambitions
- Positive Sentiment: UK 5G patent case revived: Tesla won an appeal allowing its lawsuit against InterDigital and a licensing platform to proceed, potentially improving its position in securing technology licenses for connected vehicles in Britain. The ruling is strategically favorable but does not provide an immediate earnings benefit. Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence
- Neutral Sentiment: AI and tech-stock rotation: Investors have been selling leading technology shares despite strong revenue results, reflecting skepticism about heavy AI investment and elevated valuations. This broader risk-off rotation is adding volatility to TSLA, even as analysts debate whether its AI spending will ultimately produce sufficient returns. Investors Have Been Giving Tech Stocks a Hard Time Lately, Despite Strong Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 profitability remains the central issue: Tesla reported approximately $400 million in operating profit, well below the roughly $1.7 billion expected, while EPS missed consensus. Higher capital expenditures, tighter margins and reduced confidence in near-term robotaxi contributions have led to continued post-earnings selling. Tesla Stock Just Erased a Year of Gains. Nothing Seems to Help.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution concerns: Commentary from several analysts argues that Tesla’s valuation still assumes successful future AI, robotics and autonomous-driving businesses, while electric vehicles remain its primary, lower-margin business. Downgrades and bearish forecasts have intensified as the stock trades at a very high earnings multiple. Tesla Is Still Overvalued After Its Post-Earnings Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is rising: Ford and General Motors have recently received more favorable profit and cash-flow assessments, making Tesla’s weaker earnings outlook stand out within the auto industry. Technical analysts also identify additional downside risk if recent support levels fail. Forget Tesla: These 2 Earnings Reports Reveal Where the Auto Market Is Heading
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of Tesla stock opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average is $401.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla
About Tesla
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Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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