Envision Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average is $401.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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