Envision Financial Transparency LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Envision Financial Transparency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,438 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $25,072,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 24.4% of Envision Financial Transparency LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of QQQ opened at $705.35 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $719.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.21.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary suggests QQQ can still benefit if upcoming mega-cap tech earnings beat expectations, especially from Alphabet and Tesla, which could lift the ETF given its heavy concentration in large growth stocks. Stock Market Today: Dow Falls As Oil Prices Jump; SMCI Surges With Alphabet, Tesla Earnings Next (Live Coverage)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces frame the current market as one driven by earnings rather than macro headlines, which is relevant for QQQ because its next move will likely depend on whether top holdings can justify their valuations. Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Neutral Sentiment: Discussion about hyperscalers “making or breaking” the market highlights the ETF’s dependence on a narrow set of tech giants, but does not point to an immediate catalyst by itself. Hyperscalers Can Make/Break This Market
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF commentary notes that earnings growth is broadening beyond the largest names, which could help market breadth over time, but also implies QQQ may lag more diversified or equal-weight strategies if leadership narrows. ETFs for the Next Leg of Earnings Expansion
- Negative Sentiment: One article argues investors chasing AI-chip upside may be better served elsewhere, implying QQQ may be missing some of the strongest semiconductor-led gains and could underperform pure-play chip exposure. Forget QQQ. This Semiconductor Fund Nearly Quintupled Its 2026 Gain
About Invesco QQQ
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.
While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.