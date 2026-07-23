Envision Financial Transparency LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Envision Financial Transparency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,438 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $25,072,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 24.4% of Envision Financial Transparency LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of QQQ opened at $705.35 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $719.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.21.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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