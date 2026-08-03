Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) by 703.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,927 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Envista were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 16,711.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Envista by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Envista by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Envista

Envista Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Envista stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.03 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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