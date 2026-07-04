EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,247 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 16,275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,577 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,784 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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