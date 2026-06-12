EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stake Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 1,914.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,425 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 232,292 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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