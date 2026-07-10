EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,486 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 59,714 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $198,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $312,711,000 after buying an additional 1,231,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $138,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $490,394,000 after buying an additional 901,897 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $87,193,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst estimate revisions were constructive, with Zacks Research lifting earnings forecasts for 2026 and 2027 periods, suggesting expectations for EOG’s near-term profitability remain solid.

Several recent analyst estimate revisions were constructive, with Zacks Research lifting earnings forecasts for 2026 and 2027 periods, suggesting expectations for EOG’s near-term profitability remain solid. Positive Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that EOG still looks below fair value, which may support longer-term investor interest if crude prices remain stable.

One valuation-focused article argued that EOG still looks below fair value, which may support longer-term investor interest if crude prices remain stable. Neutral Sentiment: There was no fresh operational update from EOG today; the stock appears to be moving mainly on broader oil-market sentiment and commodity-price expectations.

There was no fresh operational update from EOG today; the stock appears to be moving mainly on broader oil-market sentiment and commodity-price expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pointed to easing oil supply concerns after OPEC+ signaled additional barrels could return to the market, which can pressure upstream producers like EOG.

Market commentary pointed to easing oil supply concerns after OPEC+ signaled additional barrels could return to the market, which can pressure upstream producers like EOG. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on EOG to $141 from $147 while keeping a neutral rating, reinforcing a more cautious near-term view from Wall Street.

Citigroup lowered its price target on EOG to $141 from $147 while keeping a neutral rating, reinforcing a more cautious near-term view from Wall Street. Negative Sentiment: Rising supply expectations in crude markets may weigh on EOG’s shares because the company’s cash flow and earnings are closely tied to benchmark oil prices.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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